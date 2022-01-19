Elsie firefighter Zachary Miller hit and killed by 17-year-old driver

BINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Elsie Area Fire Department firefighter Zachary Miller was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning at the scene of a car accident on M-21 in Bingham Township.

"Rest in Peace, Zach. You will be missed. We have the watch from here," the Elsie Area Fire Department Facebook page posted Tuesday afternoon,

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash on M-21 just west of U.S. 127 in Bingham Township at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.

A vehicle driven by a 20-year-old woman from Maple Rapids was leaving a Michigan Department of Transportation parking lot to pull onto M-21 when it was struck by a pickup truck driven by Miller, 20, of Elsie.

As Miller and the woman were sharing information and checking for injuries, a westbound vehicle driven by 17-year-old from Ovid hit Miller and a bystander, the sheriff's office said.

The bystander wasn't seriously hurt.

Miller was taken to Sparrow Clinton Hospital, where he died from his injuries. .

Bath Township Fire Department also posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that Miller had graduated the Clinton County Fire Academy last year and "was a student that could work well within in a team and motivate others. He had a long career ahead of him and he no doubt was going to have a positive impact on the fire service."

According to a separate Facebook post from Elsie Area Fire Department, the department is looking for volunteers to provide meals for Miller's parents and two teenage siblings. For questions, contact Hanna Grinnell at (989) 292-2704.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook