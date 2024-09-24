ELEVATE EQUINE: How one St. Johns horse assisted therapy program is helping young neighbors with disabilities

Madison Samojedny bought her land in March. Making it a space for those with disabilities to spend time with her horses.

"It's just where my heart is. I love being here. It gives me purpose."

This barn is more than just a home for horses. I'm your St. Johns neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, and today, I'm showing you how one therapy business is making a difference for young neighbors living with disabilities.

It's a true home away from home…

But this journey hasn't come easily. Madison Samojedny, founder of Elevate: Assisted Equine Therapy shared that she purchased the land in March, and there's still a lot of work ahead.

"I think at the end of the day, it's going to be a beautiful space," said Samojedny.

Samojedny says that the entire area around their home will eventually be a space where the horses can roam, and repairing the barn from storm damage are two important projects still on the list.

The extra space provides a haven for her rescue horses, giving them a second chance at life and a nurturing new home.

Additionally, this will be a bigger space that continues to bring peace to neighbors like Maggie Nylander.

"She can't really say what she loves about it, but she comes and lights up, rides, and afterwards she talks more and just responds better, " said Shelley Nylander.

Maggie's mom, Shelley, also mentioned that finding a conversational therapist has been more challenging due to Maggie's needs, making equine therapy the perfect balance.

"Maggie started growing again. She was becoming independent on the horse, steering by herself, following multi-step directions, developing coordination, balance, and strength. Her mom started to see her come out of her shell," said Samojedny.

Samojedny helps over 25 students with their disabilities and aims to support as many young neighbors as she can.

