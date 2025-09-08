Eagle neighbors came together over the weekend to celebrate the 50th anniversary of a staple event for this small community.

The Eagle Days weekend festival featured activities including a chicken barbecue, cornhole tournament and parade.

Funds raised during the event will support improvements to the local park.

Neighbors say the festival has fostered community camaraderie for five decades.

WATCH: Eagle celebrates 50 years of community tradition with Eagle Days festival

Eagle neighbors celebrate 50th anniversary of Eagle Days festival

I visited Eagle Days to see how this longstanding tradition brings neighbors together while serving a greater purpose.

The festival, which has been running for half a century, offered various activities for attendees of all ages, creating a space for community bonding.

"It's just been wonderful watching how things have grown. And how much camaraderie and how much everybody is together," Eagle neighbor Barb Dunn said.

For many residents, Eagle Days represents more than just entertainment – it's a way to invest in their community's future.

Jacob Feldpausch, who has been attending the event since childhood, explained the festival's purpose beyond celebration.

"So every year we put on Eagle Days to gather funds to make improvements to the park, to make this a better place for everybody to come enjoy," Feldpausch said.

While the 50th anniversary Eagle Days wrapped up Sunday, residents hope the impacts on their community will continue to be felt long after the festivities end.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.