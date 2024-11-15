DWELLING COFFEE: How one DeWitt coffee shop is helping neighbors across the greater lansing area

Dwelling Coffee in DeWitt is more than just a coffee shop—each cup sold supports local organizations focused on family, health, culture, and education.

Quarterly donations of $2,000 to $3,000 are given to nonprofits in the Greater Lansing area, with careful consideration by Dwelling Coffee's board.

Watch the video to see the coffee shop's store and words from Operations Manager, Simon Rademacher. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A cup of coffee here in DeWitt is giving our neighbors more than just a morning boost… I’m your DeWitt neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, showing you how Dwelling Coffee is helping to support the community with every cup sold.

From the outside, Jesus Church Dwelling may look like just another coffee shop. But when you open the door, you enter a shop with a greater purpose...

"Even though it's just a cup of coffee, it's just beans and water, it's making a difference," said Rademacher.

I sat down with Operations Manager Simon Rademacher to find out what makes this place so special.

"Everything that we make over operating costs is given back to specific organizations across the Greater Lansing area," said Rademacher.

Rademacher told me the coffee shop focuses on organizations supporting family, health and wellness, culture, and education.

"For us, it was: What has the widest impact? And those areas have the widest impact within the community for all people," said Rademacher.

The shop plans to donate $2,000 to $3,000 every quarter, making their lasting impact on the community that much larger.

"It’s not about us, it’s about the community," said Rademacher.

To ensure the funds are used wisely, Dwelling Coffee’s board meets regularly to decide which nonprofit will receive the donation.

"Where they give, how they operate, and if they are going to use the funds properly," said Rademacher.

Rademacher says these conversations help them pick the right candidate… This quarter’s recipient is Hannah’s House in Lansing.

"Our vision was to have a coffee shop that was a place for people to come, but also had a benefit for the community on the back end as well," said Rademacher.

On Tuesday, your neighborhood reporter, Asya Lawrence, plans to visit Hannah’s House to see how this donation is helping their mission.

