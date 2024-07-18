DRIVING UP DONATIONS: St. Johns car show helps raise funds for scholarships

The St. Johns High School Auto Program hosted its 54th annual car show Wednesday night.

The car show helps to raise money for scholarships for those in the auto program.

Video shows cars at the show and thoughts on auto careers.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's a summer scene that plays out in neighborhoods across Michigan—the classic car show. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in St. Johns, where this car show is more than a trip down memory lane; it's helping drive what could be the next generation of automakers.

When you look at the vehicles parked at the St. Johns Cruise-In, you may have a favorite.

But for many, it's this 1959 Vette not only because of the history the car holds, but the memories the driver shares.

"I thought, 'You know, this would be a good class project.'" said Retired Teacher, Larry Button.

After selling his first Vette for something more reliable, automotive instructor Larry Button bought another, with the intention of teaching his students while rebuilding his favorite car once again.

"Maybe close to half of the people here were involved with this car," said Button.

Button spent 50 years teaching his students automotive practices and says 25 years in is when they started the car show. Those same people can't wait to hear the '59 Vette loud and proud.

Now in its 54th year, new instructor Ken Potts says the money from the event goes towards the program.

"All the funds we collect here, we save those and give a scholarship to the students. They can either buy tools or put it towards education," said the new auto instructor, Ken Potts.

Potts also says that he was one of Button's students, which means that passing on that knowledge is built into his system.

"It's just watching the kids. Trying to teach them, and then they get it. I've got a bunch of kids this summer I've seen pop up on Facebook; they're swapping a frame, and there are 8 or 9 of them working together. They're making friends from 2 or 3 different schools, it's just stuff like that," said Potts.

Creating those memories is also what Button says he wouldn't ever trade.

"When I retired, I didn't know that I had the best job in the whole world," said Button.

