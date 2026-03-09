Downtown DeWitt Farmers Market is getting a permanent new home

The Downtown DeWitt Farmers Market will soon move from its current street setup to a new permanent location just around the corner, and neighbors say they're excited about the change.

The Downtown DeWitt Farmers Market is moving to a new permanent location at the corner of Jefferson and Scott streets.

The move is funded by a state grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

The new site will feature an open-air market structure, bandshell, restrooms, and parking; the first market of the season is June 2.

DeWitt neighbor Allen Adkins lives just down the street from the future market site at the corner of Jefferson and Scott streets. He said having the market even closer will make it a bigger part of his routine.

"We're frequent visitors anyway but now it's even gonna be easier for us," Adkins said. "It keeps everybody together and a lot of it's local stuff and local things that people sell."

Other neighbors say they're also looking forward to spending more time at the market this season.

"That's amazing, I didn't know that. That's super exciting," Alison Whieland said.

The new location is possible thanks to a state grant. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation awarded the city the funding through its Revitalization and Placemaking Program. Plans include a 4,200-square-foot open-air market structure, public restrooms, a bandshell, a gas fireplace, and a dedicated parking lot. The city says the project will cost just over $104,000 and hopes to break ground this summer.

"That's gonna be so great. I just started working down the street so I should get to pop by whenever it's happening on my way out of work," Whieland said.

The first farmers market of the season is set for Tuesday, June 2.

