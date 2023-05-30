Discover DeWitt's hidden gem: Prairie Creek Golf Course

DEWITT, Mich. — "For me, it's just my life love. You know what I mean?" said DeWitt's Prairie Creek Golf Course co-owner Greg Overway. "And I just like to do what I can for everybody else."

Overway has been a part owner of the golf course for more than 20 years and says that he's glad that they are still around after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There's a lot of courses going under or that went under in the last few years, and we're really the only golf course in DeWitt city for the community, and we're reasonably priced," said Overway. "We've been here since basically 1980, so almost 43 years, and a lot of people still don't know that we're here."

A big factor for that is because Overway says that the course is practically hidden.

"A lot of people from Lansing have never seen us or played here," said Overway. "It's because we're hidden. We don't have a lot of houses around the course or anything like that, that deters from privacy, so you can't really see us."

But even though they're hidden, Overway says that Prairie Creek is a great course for beginners.

"For first time golfers, this is the right course for you," said Overway, "It's shorter, and if you can learn the etiquette and let people pass through, you'll be just fine."

