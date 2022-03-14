DeWitt's Sweetie-Licious celebrates Pi Day

March 14, otherwise known as Pi Day, is the holiday shared by mathematicians and pie-makers alike.

Lauren Shields 2022 Sweetie-Licious celebrates Pi Day

Open for 17 years, the mother-daughter duo that own Sweetie-Licious in DeWitt whips up pies in hundreds of flavors.

Lauren Shields 2022 Gooey Butter pie and Pi Day pie

"This is our new gooey butter pie. It’s actually inspired from when I was working as a food scientist in St. Louis in Missouri," Ellie Sutherland, Linda Hundt's daughter, explained. " It’s got like a sugar cookie, cakey crust and like a creamy, gooey butter filling. And then for Pi Day, we’re doing this promotional pie which is a sampler baker’s choice. You get six different flavors sliced all into this kind of like Frankenstein pie."

Lauren Shields 2022 Ellie Sutherland with Pi Day pie

How many pies do they sell for Pi Day? Well, in a good year, "a good hundred."

“This year it’s kind of on an off day, because technically we’re closed on Monday. But, we’re opening up for Pi Day and for orders," Hundt said.

They’re open 8 a.m. to noon and unlike other days, they’re only selling pies.

Lauren Shields 2021 Sweetie-Licious in DeWitt celebrates Pi Day

“What’s fun about Pi Day, too, is that we’ve won 21 first places," Hundt said. "We’ve won the Steve Harvey Show, we won Food and Wine, we’ve won Williams Sonoma. There’s so many different awards we’ve won which is super exciting and obviously we’re really proud of.”

It's award-winning pie right in your own backyard, and it can be bought by the slice today for $3.14.

