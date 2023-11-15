DeWitt's Padgett Dog Park will be temporarily closed soon

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

As the winter months approach, some outdoor facilities like this one, will be coming to a close.

Padgett park in Dewitt is a second home to many furry friends. But with snow falling soon, the park will be closing on December 1.

The city said that the trails will still be open and available for use every day, but the dog park and bathroom facility will remain closed until warmer weather comes our way.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook