DeWitt's Herbison Woods Elemementary needs you to explain your job

DEWITT, Mich. — Rather than take your kid to work day, Herbison Woods Elementary in DeWitt is asking community members to bring their jobs right to the classrooms...digitally.

The elementary plans to start career exploration projects for its students in May.

They're looking for volunteers to record short introduction videos explaining their jobs and careers, then upload those videos to a website students can flip through to learn more about what they could do when they grow up.

More information on how to post can be found here.

For questions, contact school counselor Abby Nash at (517) 668-3346.

The last day to submit a video is Friday, April 22.

