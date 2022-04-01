DeWitt woman accused of embezzling more than $300k from EL animal clinic

DEWITT, MI — DeWitt resident Jennifer Miller is accused of embezzling more than $300,000 from her former employer, the Abbott Road Animal Clinic in East Lansing.

According to court documents from the 54B District Court in East Lansing, Miller allegedly embezzled $311,637 from the clinic between 2018 and 2021 when she was the office manager. She allegedly used unauthorized written checks, ATM withdrawals, and made purchases from Amazon and GrubHub.

The owner of the clinic says she had no idea, until it was discovered by her accountant.

According to the court documents, the owner took out business loans to make up for the loss, and was penalized by the IRS, "due to the unknown, unauthorized spending."

The owner of the clinic declined an interview, but Miller's defense attorney William Amadeo wrote in a statement to FOX 47 News, “Jen is a great mother, wife and person. I intend to fight for Jen and her family.”

Miller has pleaded not guilty to one count of embezzlement for $100,000 or more, which is a felony where she could face up to 20 years in jail.

