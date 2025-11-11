After attending DeWitt High School's Veterans Day ceremony for 18 years, Daniel Graver found himself in a different position this year — as the keynote speaker.

Veteran Daniel Graver served as keynote speaker at DeWitt High School's Veterans Day ceremony after attending as a guest for 18 years.

Graver served in U.S. Army Military Intelligence for three years during Vietnam and later in the Army Reserve from 1989-1995.

The ceremony marked the 19th year DeWitt High School has honored local veterans with student performances and guest speakers.

WATCH: DeWitt veteran honored as keynote speaker at school ceremony

DeWitt veteran takes center stage at high school's 19th annual Veterans Day ceremony

The DeWitt neighbor and veteran addressed a gymnasium packed with students during the school's 19th annual Veterans Day celebration, sharing his military experience and the importance of honoring those who served.

"This was like an awesome event. To be considered for this… I mean, my pride is so overwhelming. I'm just choked up over this whole thing and I appreciate the high school for doing this," Graver said.

Graver served in U.S. Army Military Intelligence for three years during the Vietnam War and later enlisted in the Army Reserve from 1989 until 1995. He emphasized the essential role soldiers have played throughout American history.

"Being in the military has a lot of things to it. It's emotional, it's patriotic and it's a human thing. The beginning of our country we had soldiers - we wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them. They were necessary, like breathing air," Graver said.

DeWitt High School Superintendent Kevin Robydek explained why the annual tradition remains important for the district after nearly two decades.

"It's often those veterans are forgotten, and we wanna make sure that they're not. We can honor them and let them know that we are thankful for their sacrifice and for the freedoms that they provide us each and every day," Robydek said.

Students filled the gymnasium to enjoy performances from their peers while listening to Graver's story and reflecting on the freedoms Americans enjoy daily.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.