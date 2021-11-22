DeWitt varsity football will play in state championship game at Ford Field again this year

DEWITT, mich. — Last Saturday, the DeWitt varsity football team beat St. Joseph in the Division 3 semifinals 43-7, which means the Panthers are headed to Ford Field for the state championship game for their second year in a row.

"It's everybody's high school dream, that plays football, to go and have an opportunity to win a state championship and a really small percentage of those people get to do that, and an even smaller percentage of people get the opportunity to do it twice," senior quarterback Tyler Holtz said.

Senior Nick Flegler, who plays wide receiver, slot and linebacker, said to win twice back-to-back is a "very big accomplishment."

"Especially with this group of guys," senior running back and defensive line Bryce Debri said. "We've been playing football, growing up together since we were kids."

The team will practice all five days this week, including Thanksgiving.

"All year we've really had this main goal in mind — but not to just appear in the state championship again, but win it," senior wide receiver, corner and safety Tommy McIntosh said.

This year, they will have more fans in the stands at Ford Field to cheer them on.

"Last year was really tough. We had a limited amount of fans that could be here," Holtz said gesturing to the DeWitt football field, "and an even smaller number that could be at Ford Field."

"It's going to be really exciting to see all of our friends and family come down to support us," Flegler said.

The championship game against Detroit's Martin Luther King Jr. Crusaders is Saturday Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook