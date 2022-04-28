DeWitt Twp. police chief resigns to become next Clinton County undersheriff

Friday will be DeWitt Township Police Chief Mike Gute’s last day with the township.

After almost three-and-a-half years as the township's chief of police and 29 years in law enforcement, Gute will start a new position as Clinton County's undersheriff on Monday.

Undersheriff Fritz Sandberg is retiring Friday after more than 40 years at the sheriff's department.

So, where does that leave DeWitt Township?

Township Manager Andrew Dymczyk said the job opening should be posted early next week, and in the meantime, Lt. Jason Jones will be the interim police chief.

Dymczyk said the township is focused on hiring the right individual to maintain the high caliber of public safety Gute had fostered, noting that Gute was an "absolutely great" chief.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook