Watch
NeighborhoodsDeWitt - St. Johns

Actions

DeWitt Township will repair $400K worth of roads this construction season

Clinton County Road Commission will repair roads in Springbrook Hills in DeWitt Twp.
Clinton County Road Commission 2022
Clinton County Road Commission will repair roads in Springbrook Hills in DeWitt Twp.
Clinton County Road Commission will repair roads in Springbrook Hills in DeWitt Twp.
Posted at 1:09 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 13:09:43-04

The Clinton County Road Commission is teaming up with DeWitt Township to repair $400,000 worth of roads.

The bulk of the project will be milling and filling almost a mile of road through the Springbrook Hills Neighborhood, which is expected to cost more than $300,000.

The Clinton County Road Commission has agreed to give $111,000 to the project, with the other $300,000 coming from the township.

Managing Director for the Clinton County Road Commission Doug Steffen said the window for the project is expected to be May through August, and that's it for the 2022 season.

Overall, there should be very little impact on drivers, he said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lauren Shields

Lauren Shields

8:25 PM, Aug 21, 2019

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Lauren Shields

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter