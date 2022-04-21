DeWitt Township will repair $400K worth of roads this construction season

The Clinton County Road Commission is teaming up with DeWitt Township to repair $400,000 worth of roads.

The bulk of the project will be milling and filling almost a mile of road through the Springbrook Hills Neighborhood, which is expected to cost more than $300,000.

The Clinton County Road Commission has agreed to give $111,000 to the project, with the other $300,000 coming from the township.

Managing Director for the Clinton County Road Commission Doug Steffen said the window for the project is expected to be May through August, and that's it for the 2022 season.

Overall, there should be very little impact on drivers, he said.

