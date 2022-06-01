Watch
DeWitt Township police will get 17 new body cameras, 8 new car cameras

DeWitt Township is upgrading to Axon Enterprises' Body 3 body camera
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 10:06:17-04

The DeWitt Charter Township Police Department is upgrading its body and car cameras at a cost of $33,000 per year for five years.

The township has used body and car cameras since August.

Now, it will spend $165,000 on 17 new body cameras and eight new in-car cameras from the Arizona company Axon Enterprises.

DeWitt Township Manager Andrew Dymczyk said the upgrades will be paid for through the township's general fund and police millage funds.

Dymczyk said the township believes cameras are necessary for officer and community safety.

The department anticipates having the cameras up and running in early 2023.

