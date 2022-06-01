DeWitt Township police will get 17 new body cameras, 8 new car cameras

The DeWitt Charter Township Police Department is upgrading its body and car cameras at a cost of $33,000 per year for five years.

The township has used body and car cameras since August.

Now, it will spend $165,000 on 17 new body cameras and eight new in-car cameras from the Arizona company Axon Enterprises.

DeWitt Township Manager Andrew Dymczyk said the upgrades will be paid for through the township's general fund and police millage funds.

Dymczyk said the township believes cameras are necessary for officer and community safety.

The department anticipates having the cameras up and running in early 2023.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook