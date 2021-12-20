DeWitt Township police need your help identifying a wallet thief

The DeWitt Charter Township Facebook page posted Monday morning that the township police need help identifying a woman caught on camera stealing a wallet at the DeWitt Goodwill on Tuesday.
Police believe she drives a gray or silver SUV, pictured below.
If you have any information, please contact the DeWitt Township Police at (517) 669-6578 or dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.
