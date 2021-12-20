Watch
DeWitt Township police need your help identifying a wallet thief

DeWitt Township Police
Do you know the woman in this photo?
Posted at 11:38 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 11:38:15-05

The DeWitt Charter Township Facebook page posted Monday morning that the township police need help identifying a woman caught on camera stealing a wallet at the DeWitt Goodwill on Tuesday.

Police believe she drives a gray or silver SUV, pictured below.

DeWitt Township police believe this is the suspect's vehicle

If you have any information, please contact the DeWitt Township Police at (517) 669-6578 or dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.

