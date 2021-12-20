DeWitt Township police need your help identifying a wallet thief

The DeWitt Charter Township Facebook page posted Monday morning that the township police need help identifying a woman caught on camera stealing a wallet at the DeWitt Goodwill on Tuesday.

Police believe she drives a gray or silver SUV, pictured below.

DeWitt Township Police DeWitt Township police believe this is the suspect's vehicle

If you have any information, please contact the DeWitt Township Police at (517) 669-6578 or dschaberg@dewitttwp.org.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook