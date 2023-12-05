DeWitt Township Planning Commission approves recommendation for land rezoning

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Monday night the Dewitt planning commission decided yes on a mixed rezoning of land next to I-69 off of the highway and next to Old US 27.

After November 27th's board of trustees meeting, the plans to rezone 40 acres of land in Dewitt were taken back to the drawing board. The new mixed proposal now splits the land to 17.5 of commercial to the west, and 22.5 to the east.

While this is a big step for the owners of the land and the development team, but this still leaves questions for residents. The main concern? Traffic. Currently, residents have identified that the commercial traffic would be routed through the Twinbrook neighborhood. Which resident Brendan Finnerty says is a safety issue.

"I walk with my daughter on the street so this is something that is very personal. I'm thinking of my family in terms of these are details that still have to be ironed out, that I'll never be comfortable with this project if we can't have something like that happen."

But the developer says that those plans take time.

MDOT is very meticulous on traffic, the townships and municipalities, cities, they are all its traffic number one and that's why traffic studies are always recommended when you go through site plan approval," said founder of K2 Retail Development, Kris Krstovski.

The board of trustees meeting is planned for December 11th and I will be there on Monday to see if this vote passes through.

