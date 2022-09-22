DeWitt Township is having its 3rd annual Public Safety Block Party this weekend

DEWITT, Mich. — DeWitt Township is hosting its third annual Public Safety Block Party this Saturday from 4-7 p.m.

It's a chance for residents to meet their local public safety workers, like the township's new Chief of Police Matt Merony.

The party's purpose is to help residents build relationships with local public safety workers, while also thanking them for their service.

At the event, which is completely community funded, people can check out fire trucks, police cars and equipment, watch public safety demonstrations and listen to live music from the band BOHR.

There will also be food—hot dogs, hamburgers, nachos and ice cream—and activities for the kids.

It's all happening between the DeWitt Township Hall and the fire station at 1402 W. Herbison Road in DeWitt.

