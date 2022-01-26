DeWitt Township is converting Granger Meadows Park hockey rink into pickleball courts

If you're passing through DeWitt Township this fall and hear screams of "pickle" and "opa," it's because the community is getting brand new pickleball courts.

The township is transforming an inline hockey rink at Granger Meadows Park.

"We did a lot of survey work in regards to our parks and rec master plan," DeWitt Township Manager Andrew Dymczyk said. "So that had indicated pickleball courts were a desire for the community."

That, and the influx of phone calls asking, "When are we getting courts?"

"We've got a proposal ready to go for seven courts," Dymczyk said. "We've got some hammock stands that will be around the area there, in-ground cornhole as well as some playground equipment for the little guys there — little guys and girls to play on."

The Board of Trustees approved the budget adjustment and concept renderings Monday night with a vote of 5 to 1. Total cost is estimated at just under $700,000.

Dymczyk said the project should be completed by September.

