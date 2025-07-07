DeWitt Township farmer calls this one of the best growing seasons despite economic challenges

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Knee-high by the fourth of July – that's the traditional benchmark for corn growth, but at Reese Farms in DeWitt Township, the field corn is already much higher.

Farmer Robert Reese describes this as one of the best growing seasons he's seen in his career.

Despite excellent crop conditions, farmers are facing their third year of prices below production costs.

The new Big Beautiful Bill aims to provide support through improved farm safety nets and more affordable crop insurance.

I visited Reese Farms to see firsthand how this summer's growing season is progressing for local farmers.

Robert Reese, a third-generation farmer at Reese Farms, described this year's growing season with enthusiasm.

"In my 48 years of farming, it's been the most intense and exciting," Reese said.

The visual evidence supports his optimism, with corn stalks already towering and healthy crops throughout the fields.

"I would say it's probably one of our best growing seasons. When you can have corn and soybeans dark green like they are right now, that just means they're happy. And so I've never seen it like this this time of year," Reese said.

However, even with promising crops, economic realities continue to challenge local farmers.

"When it comes to economics for farmers, we are very engaged. A lot of people may not realize, but this is our third year below production prices. And so, there's not been much profitability over the last couple years. It's been very tough," Reese said.

Despite these challenges, Reese maintains optimism about the farming industry's future. He points to the new Big Beautiful Bill, which aims to strengthen the farm safety net and make crop insurance more affordable for farmers.

"To have some support from the government, and hopefully the American farmers can keep supplying a good quality food supply to the American people, it's quite an accomplishment," Reese said.

For local residents looking forward to fresh produce, Reese plans to have his popular sweet corn stand back up and running with the seasonal crop by the end of the month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

