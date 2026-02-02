DeWitt Township farm adapts to winter conditions

When temperatures plummet, the work on a farm doesn't stop. At Reese Farms in DeWitt Township, winter conditions are adding an extra layer of difficulty to daily operations.

Robert Reese is a fourth-generation farmer in DeWitt Township, producing corn, soybeans, beef and more. Farming has always been in his roots, but he says this time of year can turn even routine tasks into difficult ones.

"Sometimes in the winter, everything is about 10 times harder. Where something's frozen, it doesn't want to move," Reese said.

One of the biggest concerns on extremely cold days is making sure livestock has access to water.

"When your day starts with animals that have water, it's a great day. When that water is frozen up, you know you're gonna have a challenging day because it's probably going to be a very cold day," Reese said.

He said despite the bitter cold start to the year, he has avoided frozen water so far.

Beyond the day-to-day challenges, this winter is also about recovery and preparation. Reese said a late harvest, which wrapped up in January, has made the off-season even more critical.

"Preventative maintenance, prepping for spring. We've already had seed come in for spring. Our goal is always be ready by the first of April," Reese said.

While winter farming allows for a bit more downtime, Reese says that window is quickly closing. As February begins, focus is shifting to what comes next.

"Once the ground gets warm then it's officially go-time. It's an exciting time of year. You've been planning all winter to put the seed in the ground," Reese said.

