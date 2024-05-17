DeWitt Seniors celebrate last day of school with non-traditional parade

Friday marked DeWitt High School seniors last day.

As a send off to the students, neighbors gathered for a parade to watch the seniors drive to the high school.

Video shows what the seniors drove to school.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here at DeWitt High School, where Friday marks the seniors' last day. Even though there is lots of excitement, the journey to school this morning revved up their energy.

"I'm happy that school is over, but I'm sad that I get to see some of my friends for the last time," said Senior Caleb Render.

Friday morning, DeWitt High School seniors gathered at the sports park to take one last trip to the high school together.

The catch was that most students wouldn't be driving cars...

Dirt bikes, four-wheelers, ATVs, and golf carts all made an appearance in the parking lot, where the students were then escorted by local law enforcement to the school.

"We've got vehicles that don't have brake lights. We want to make sure that the kids get there safe. We're just going to shut everything down, get them to the school safely, and make sure they enjoy their senior year," said City of DeWitt Police Chief, Bruce Ferguson.

As the police department kept the students safe, neighbors watched from the street to cheer the seniors on. While their journey to the school was a short one, Principal Matt Dodson says that their long journey through the DeWitt school system has been a blessing.

"This is a really special day for these kids, and we want them to enjoy it. All of the hard work for 13 years is not for nothing, and we want them to go on to do great things," said Dodson.

Officials say this annual tradition will continue for years to come, hoping to give students a day of memories that will last a lifetime.

