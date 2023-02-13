DeWitt resident gets Super Bowl surprise party

DEWITT, Mich. — Sunday marked Super Bowl LVII as well as Dewitt resident Tom Beachnau’s 60th birthday. Family and friends came in one after another to take part in the celebration.

Tom said that they have been hosting Super Bowl parties for some time now.

"We have hosted, I would say a good 15 years here at the Beachnau's," he said.

Tom also said that the family Super Bowl parties are some of the best in DeWitt and this one won’t disappoint.

"Well I gotta tell you, the Beachnaus are really known in the community for throwing parties on Super Bowl and Halloween, so this is kind of our tradition of being here post of the Super Bowl," he said.

Tom's wife Linda Beachnau organized the event and said it was a great surprise especially after the COVID-19 years.

"With COVID, our Super Bowl parties got a little bit smaller and more intimate, and so I surprised him this year by inviting a lot more friends and kind of going all out," Linda said.

Now that the parties are back in full swing, Tom says that pretty much anyone is welcome.

"We used to start out having an invitation, and then, it just got so large that it was just show up, you don't even need an invite," Tom said. "They just continue to show up every year, so anyone is welcome."

I asked one of Tom's friends Adam Schwab if he would choose the Beachnaus or a seat at the Super Bowl.

"Oh, I'd come here," said Schwab. "I mean, I live two hundred feet from here, and I'm just surrounded by my friends. It's a no brainer."

Since the Super Bowl has been known to strike some rivalry, Tom said, "it's all friendly fire here at the Beachnau's, we all get along and cheer together."

So if you're looking for something to do for the Super Bowl next year, the Beachnaus have you covered.

