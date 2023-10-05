DeWitt Public Schools deactivates social media after receiving inappropriate comments and threats

Tuesday night, DeWitt Public Schools received inappropriate comments, threats, and name-calling on social media in reaction to a former employee’s personal post on a social media platform.

Police are currently investigating the incident with a report being processed

Police urge that anyone with further information contacts authorities

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

DeWitt Public Schools has deleted their social media accounts after getting inappropriate comments and threats. I talked with the police chief to learn more.

"We don't know who it's from. We found out it was a VOIP number, one of those numbers that we typically see in fraud complaints where you can change the number to anything you want it to be." said City of DeWitt Police Chief, Bruce Ferguson.

Tuesday night, DeWitt Public Schools officials say the district became the target of inappropriate threats and comments in reaction to a former employee's personal post on social media. The district decided to temporarily deactivate all social media accounts while an investigation takes place. The district issuing a statement that reads in part, "Given the volume and nature of the unacceptable conduct and inappropriate comments being made, we determined this was the best course of action to promote a safe and respectful environment for dialogue regarding school matters." said DeWitt Public Schools

According to Dewitt City of Police, a report is in the works regarding the incident but has not yet been filed.

"You gotta get search warrants to get IP addresses and that type of thing so we're looking to see what that entails and at this point in time, those people that want to remain anonymous, they know how to and they do." said Ferguson

But Ferguson encourages community members to stay vigilante and speak up if they see something out of the ordinary.

"We're just going to keep everyone heightened in their alert and hopefully if they see something that they don't feel comfortable with, they'll give us a call and we can follow up on it."

The full statement is available on the districts website, and the investigation is still on-going.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook