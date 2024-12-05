DeWitt Police share essential items neighbors should keep in vehicles for winter

DeWitt Police recommend stocking your car with items like snow scrapers, gloves, extra layers of clothing, and blankets for winter emergencies.

Interim Chief Curtis recommends items like a shovel, snacks, and a flashlight in case you get stuck on the road during snowstorms.

For a complete list of winter car essentials and more, watch the video above.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

You probably have one of these in your car, but what else should you have as winter weather continues? I'm your DeWitt neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, and police gave me some tips on emergency kits for your car during the winter.

"You've got to be able to see where you're going, so obviously you want all vision obstructions taken care of before you drive," said Interim Chief Curtis.

I met with City of DeWitt Interim Chief Bryan Curtis to talk about getting the outside of your car ready for driving. But he also told me what should be inside your car.

"Make sure stocking caps, gloves are in there, as well as a scarf, perhaps. Make sure extra layers of clothes are with you" said Curtis.

Curtis told me that having extra clothing is crucial as temperatures drop. His recommendation is to be over-prepared.

"You can always take layers off, so to speak. Those layers are also available to others in case they are in need of it. If you come across a stranded motorist and they are not prepared, you may have items that can get them through the situation."

Curtis also recommended gear like a shovel, blankets, a snack bag, and a flashlight... just in case you end up on the side of the road.

"If it's a situation where you can dig yourself out and get on your way, that works the best, doesn't it?" said Curtis.

But if you are stuck, Curtis shared that neighbors should be prepared to bundle up.

"If you have the layers of clothing, then you can stay warm and wait it out. Generally, tow truck drivers are going to be very busy this time of year while slide-offs occur regularly, so be prepared to be on the side of the road for a good number of minutes," said Curtis.

NEED A LIST? HERE'S A CHECKLIST TO GET YOU STARTED:



HATS

GLOVES

SCARVES

BLANKETS

SHOVEL

SNACK BAGS

BOOTS

FLASHLIGHT

JUMPER CABLES

SNOW PANTS / EXTRA PANTS

