DeWitt partners with three municipalities for new ambulance service

DEWITT, Mich. — Four municipalities have joined forces to ensure reliable ambulance services for their residents after previous provider faced staffing challenges.



DeWitt City Council approved an agreement to share Eaton Area EMS ambulance services with three other municipalities.

This comes after talks broke down with the city's long-time provider Mercy Ambulance.

The DeWitt City Council approved an agreement Monday night with three other municipalities to share ambulance services with Eaton Area EMS, a non-profit owned and staffed by the University of Michigan Health System.

"This is the most ambulance coverage we have had in a number of years," said city administrator Daniel Coss.

Coss explained that talks broke down with Mercy Ambulance around mid-May as the service dealt with staffing issues. Mercy has provided services for more than 50 years out of DeWitt.

"Nothing against Mercy Ambulance, but when you have UM Health System behind you with some of those resources, we're just really thrilled," Coss said.

The four-year agreement, officially in effect until May 2029, will cost $293,600 over the contract period. Those costs will be split among the City of DeWitt, Olive Township, Bath Charter Township and DeWitt Charter Township.

"At the end of the day, it provides for a better agreement when you've got a few eyes looking at it," Coss said.

Eaton Area EMS will provide three ambulances, including two that handle calls 24/7, 365 days a year. The service will station ambulances at fire stations across the four municipalities to maximize coverage.

A provision in the agreement allows the municipalities to reassess the need for three ambulances if 911 calls drop 25% within a 12-month period.

"The other municipalities agree that this is a service that is critical for all of our residents and that it should be shared evenly," Coss said.

