DeWitt Ox Roast: 79 Years of Bringing Neighbors Together for End-of-Summer Fun

DEWITT, Mich. — The 79th annual DeWitt Ox Roast festival brought neighbors together this weekend for what some call "summer's last hurrah."



The festival doubled its art vendor participation from 40 to 80 vendors this year.

This year marked the 44th annual frog jumping contest, with winners receiving new bikes as prizes.

Organizers are already planning for next year's milestone 80th celebration with special surprises.

"It's a small town festival with a really big heart," said festival organizer Sheryl Landgraf.

The DeWitt Ox Roast continued its nearly eight-decade tradition on Saturday, bringing together community members of all ages.

"Everybody is coming together and working together just to celebrate the last hurrah of summer," Landgraf said.

This year's festival saw significant growth in its artistic offerings.

"This year we have doubled our art festival, we moved it down to riverside park, last year we had 40 vendors this year we had 80," Landgraf said.

For many DeWitt residents, the Ox Roast represents more than just a weekend of activities—it's a cherished tradition passed down through generations.

Alyssa Holley, a longtime DeWitt resident, has been attending the festival for decades.

"25 years of Ox roasting, Frog Jumping probably 15," Holley said.

Now, she's continuing the tradition with her own children, who participated in the same frog jumping contest she enjoyed as a child.

"It's really special to bring my kids here and do this with them and kinda relive those childhood memories I have of getting a frog, picking the biggest one, the fastest one and pushing them towards the finish line," Holley said.

The frog jumping contest, now in its 44th year, awarded new bicycles to this year's winners.

Looking ahead, Landgraf revealed that planning for next year's milestone celebration is already underway.

"The big 80, you're gonna have to come out for that because we are working on some surprises for next year, nothing set in stone but I can assure you it's gonna be fabulous," Landgraf said.

