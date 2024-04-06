DeWitt neighbors will see a new coffee drive-thru very soon

For years, DeWitt Biggby Owner Margo Rees has been pushing for a drive-thru at the location

After getting the idea approved, expanding the current stores lobby also came into the picture

The project is currently in phase 2 where the drive-thru will open Tuesday to renovate the current lobby space

Video shows the current view inside the store and a big addition to the drive-thru

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in DeWitt, where after 23 years, a dream at the Schavey Road Biggby is becoming a reality.

For 23 years, DeWitt resident Margo Rees, owner of the Schavey Road Biggby, has seen it all.

"There are stories about customers where they come in here before they go deliver a baby, and then they come back with the baby, kind of thing," said Rees.

She has also seen the same lobby space for years. But recently, Rees has been working overtime to make it something much greater.

"It's practically a brand new store, so yes, we've been existing for 23 years in July, but everything is brand new," said Rees.

The new additions to the store that are currently in phase 2 include a new lobby that will expand from the current one, plus a brand new drive-thru. One that is the first of its kind for Biggby.

"As far as I'm concerned, I think we're the first Biggby to have a door. It's just an extra personal touch for a personal connection when we deliver their Biggby right to their window," said Rees.

The drive-thru was built to make getting that morning coffee easier for neighbors and is expected to be open Tuesday, which will allow for customers to get their fix while the current lobby is expanded.

