DeWitt neighbors consider evacuation plans as Looking Glass River flooding threatens their homes

Riverside Park in DeWitt is submerged in deep water as the Looking Glass River floods, prompting some neighbors to consider evacuation plans.

The Looking Glass River is flooding in DeWitt, submerging parts of Riverside Park and threatening nearby homes.

Rising water levels are causing property damage and prompting some residents to consider evacuation plans.

Meteorologists expect the flooding to worsen, with the river expected to crest around 8 feet on Saturday.

WATCH: Looking Glass River flooding threatens DeWitt homes as water rises

Looking Glass River flooding threatens DeWitt homes as water rises

Access to the park's parking lot from Bridge Street was barricaded Thursday afternoon. The flooding has left the park's pirate ship play structure submerged in water.

DeWitt neighbor Anna Epkey has lived along the river for more than six years and said the flooding this week is different. She has water in her crawlspace and worries about lasting damage.

"I haven’t seen it this high since we’ve lived here," Epkey said."Every minute it gets a little bit higher I get a little bit more nervous. With the increased rain with no end in sight, I am beginning to think that maybe we need an evacuation plan."

"We’ve been seeing it progressively get higher and higher every day, and the river current does seem to be getting stronger," Epkey said.

FOX 47 meteorologist Bryan Bachman said more rain is forecasted in the coming days.

"Flooding conditions are likely to worsen actually as we head toward the weekend. We’re not expecting a crest on that river until about 8 p.m. on Saturday at up around 8 feet, and then getting the river levels back below flood stage could actually take all the way out until sometime on Monday," Bachman said.

Epkey is keeping her eye on water levels and is prepared to face whatever comes next.

"We can’t control the weather… water always wins," Epkey said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.