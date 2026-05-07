DeWitt neighbor helps high school students find prom dresses at a lower cost

For many high school seniors, finding the right prom dress can feel like part of the perfect night.

A DeWitt neighbor started a prom dress consignment shop from her home to offer secondhand options at lower prices.

Bath High School senior Savana Harte found her dress through the collection, saving her family around $400.

Lauren Canfield hopes to continue and expand the operation beyond this prom season.

WATCH: DeWitt neighbor runs prom dress consignment from home

DeWitt neighbor runs prom dress consignment from home

"If you feel confident and you like your dress it makes your night so much better," Bath High School senior Savana Harte said.

Harte says she wanted a dress that made her feel special.

"I felt like a princess," Harte said.

But for many families, that moment can come with a big price tag.

"The dress she really wanted originally was like $600, and I told her no," Harte's mom Felicia Lutz said.

That's where DeWitt neighbor Lauren Canfield stepped in. This prom season, she started a makeshift dress consignment shop out of her home to help students find secondhand dresses at a lower cost.

"People wanna be able to feel beautiful without having to break the bank. I'd love to be able to help families be able to have that moment," Canfield said.

Harte found her prom dress through Canfield's collection, and her family says shopping secondhand made a major difference.

"We saved about $400 compared to what we were gonna spend on a dress," Lutz said.

Canfield hopes to continue and expand her consignment operation. For Harte's family, the experience proved you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to make prom memorable.

"It was really nice to have somebody willing to help people and do a little cheaper so we can afford a nice senior prom. You only get one senior prom," Lutz said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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