Bringing blooming beauty to DeWitt: Meet the dedicated volunteers of the Millennium Garden Club

DEWITT, Mich. — When I visited DeWitt for 517 Day Wednesday, I ran into a group that was bringing hundreds of flowers into the city. That group was the DeWitt Millenium Garden Club.

"We are going to fill these planters with flowers," said Peggy Brown, the club's treasurer.

Brown has been involved with the club for eight of its 23 years.

"We work really hard to beautify the community," said Brown.

Brown doesn't work alone. She is joined by 44 other individuals that love to help beautify their community, and they don't expect much in return. They all do it for free.

One by one, the members showed up Wednesday afternoon and got instructions from Brown.

The members take care of many areas around Dewitt, including the flower baskets on the bridge, the planters downtown and even the cemetery.

When everyone has their tasks, they start putting flowers in the place where they would be planted, and Brown makes the most out of every part of the process.

"Oh, and now, you get to walk back with me," Brown said to me as we crossed the street. And then, she jokingly added, "they wouldn't hit an old lady."

While Brown planted her flowers, she told me why the club meant so much to her.

"It helps to just make people smile when they come by here," said Brown.

Brown says the flowers normally stay fresh until around October, so you've got plenty of time to walk by and enjoy them.

And if you are looking to get involved with the garden club, everyone is welcome.

