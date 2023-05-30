DeWitt honors those that served, remembers the fallen with parade

DEWITT, Mich. — On Monday, the Dewitt community came together to honor those that have served and to remember the lives lost to war. The community lined the streets, and the band marched.

At the end of the parade, the community met at the cemetery where a service was held to remember the fallen.

I got to speak with Dewitt resident Kelly Cipparone about why she attended the memorial service.

"We have three generations of Marines. My grandfather, my dad and my brother are all career marines," said Cipparone.

Cipparone also says she attends because anyone that makes that sacrifice should be honored.

"I love our military men and women and families," said Cipparone. "It just means so much to me because sometimes, some of them don't come home, and they give the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, and that's their last breath fighting for our freedom. It means so much to me, and I'm so appreciative."

But for retired veteran Jim Sigmon, that was his unfortunate reality.

"Today, I remember four guys that I remember and grew up with. Clancy Hickman, Steve Powers, Jim Calso and a very dear and personal friend Richard D. Roberts, who is still listed as an M.I.A. today," Sigmon said.

This reality is the reason Sigmon says he remembers and honors veterans not only on Memorial Day and Veterans Day but every day.

"I try to live all my days that I make sure that I recognize them because none of those young men made it to their 21st birthday," said Sigmon. "And I will be 75 this year, so for them, we don't ever want to forget the sacrifice that those young men made, ever."

Sigmon is thankful that the Dewitt community stands with him to remember those that were lost.

"It means everything. We haven't forgotten. And that's the most important thing," said Sigmon.

So take the time to remember those that have fallen today to grant us our freedoms.

