DeWitt High School welcomes students back for another year of success

DeWitt High School is one of many Mid-Michigan schools that started this week.

Principal, Matt Dodson says that he was excited to start the new school year knowing everything that DeWitt has to offer new and returning students.

Video shows Dodson's thoughts on the new year and the goals the school has for the future.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The first day of school has arrived in DeWitt! I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, where staff are welcoming students back and doing all they can to strive for success.

"Even though I'm an administrator, and I'm not going to school as a student anymore, I still get that excitement before the first day," said DeWitt High School Principal, Matt Dodson.

Excitement that students also felt as they entered the building at the start of the school year. Some for the first time, others for their last year of high school. Regardless of grade level, Dodson says the space is for everyone, with one of the biggest goals being personal development.

"You know, at this age, they are trying to find out who they are. We really work hard to encourage them to be who they are and not something else or someone other people want them to be," said Dodson.

Dodson says this atmosphere creates a safe space for learning and hopefully will encourage more students to want to be in the classroom.

