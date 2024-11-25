DeWitt High School students learn practical life skills in unique "I wish I would've learned that" class

DeWitt High School offers a unique class called "I Wish I Would've Learned That in High School," where students gain practical skills like car maintenance, home insurance, and job interview tips.

The course was designed based on students' input, with the final 4 weeks dedicated to topics of their choice.

Watch the video above to see how this class is preparing students for life beyond high school.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

When doing a task, sometimes you might say to yourself, 'I wish I would’ve learned that in high school.' I’m your DeWitt neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, showing you one class that is helping students say, 'Hey, I did learn that in high school.'"

I’m back where I went to high school, and in a class that wasn’t offered when I was a student. But it is for current DeWitt students Gavin Dusseau and Sophia Meszaros.

"I thought it would be a fun class to take, especially since I can use a ton of the things after high school if I need it," said Gavin Dusseau.

"Instead of just, like, textbook, homework, studying and stuff like that, I get to have an interactive course," said Sophia Meszaros.

An interactive course called 'I Wish I Would’ve Learned That in High School,' where students learn skills ranging from car maintenance to home insurance.

"We honestly decided, what do kids really need to know, and what is it that they aren’t getting in high school? And it’s a huge list," said instructor Todd Pagels.

Pagels told me the list ranges from how to have a strong job interview to how to sew clothes. Things that Meszaros says will help down the road in more ways than one.

"Car maintenance and how to do it by yourself will save you thousands of dollars just doing it yourself, rather than going to a mechanic," said Meszaros.

Pagels told me the students all wrote down ideas to help decide the curriculum, with the last 4 weeks being student choice.

"Everything then is solely what they would like to learn about," said Pagels.

Currently, the class serves more than 120 students for the semester and will continue on through the school year.

