DeWitt High School seniors celebrated last day by riding to school in style

THIS MORNING AT DEWITT HIGH SCHOOL, the seniors rode up in style for their last day of school...in anything but a car. — This morning at DeWitt High School, the seniors rode up in style for their last day of school.

Per tradition, they were tasked with getting to school in anything but a car.

They showed up in ATVs, mopeds, golf carts, four-wheelers and one senior even showed up on a four-legged friend.

Lauren Shields 2022 DeWitt High School seniors showed up on mopeds, four-wheelers, golf carts and more on their last day

Lauren Shields 2022 DeWitt seniors ride to school in anything but a car for last day

"I decided to ride my horse, Cassie," senior Lane Boshaw said.

Boshaw said he wanted to give his classmates something to remember, and, though it took him three times as long to get to school, he said it was worth it.

Lauren Shields 2022 DeWitt senior Lane Boshaw rode his horse to school for his last day

So, what happens to the horse during school hours?

"I'm going to have my dad haul her back home for me," Boshaw said.

It may be the last day for seniors, but the last day for the rest of DeWitt Public Schools is June 10.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook