DeWitt High School Marches Toward State Finals

The DeWitt Marching Band is headed to MCBA State Finals once again

After placing first place at their most recent competition, the band has their sights set on another first place victory

In 2021, DeWitt took home their first-ever state championship title

They say practice makes perfect, and for the Dewitt High School Marching Band, all their practice here could mean the first place title at a state championship.

After hundreds of hours of hard work and dedication to their show, the DeWitt marching band is doing last preparations for state finals this weekend.

Saturday, the band will travel to Ford Field in Detroit to compete for the title of state champions in their flight which is based on a school's enrollment numbers. The band recently took 1st place at their most recent competition and has them set on aiming for first place again. Along with Dewitt, 10 other bands will compete for the state champion title.

After receiving the 1st place position at state finals in 2021, and 2nd place in 2022, the band is ready to give it their all once again.

If you want to know more about the event, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook