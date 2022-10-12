DeWitt High School club celebrates Sock-tober, collecting sock donations

It may be October, but a club at DeWitt High School is celebrating Sock-tober. The club, DeWitt Gives Back, is collecting socks to be donated to people experiencing homelessness.

In a Facebook post, the club said socks are the most-needed item of clothing in the homeless community, and also, one of the least likely to be donated.

The post goes on to say that foot conditions are one of the main reasons many unsheltered individuals go to the emergency room.

Socks can protect against frostbite and other infections.

Donations can be dropped off now through Halloween at the DeWitt Public Library, the Family Tree Cafe in DeWitt or in the DeWitt High School's main office.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook