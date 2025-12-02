DeWitt High School celebrates state football championship victory

Students and staff are celebrating big this week at DeWitt High School after the Panthers brought home a state football championship title over the weekend.

DeWitt Panthers won state football championship 54-20 over Mount Pleasant

Victory fulfills players' longtime goal according to Coach Zimmerman

Over 10,000 DeWitt neighbors traveled to Detroit to support the team, according to Zimmerman

WATCH: DeWitt Panthers win second state football championship

DeWitt Panthers celebrate state football championship victory

The Panthers capped off their season with a state title win on Sunday over Mount Pleasant, bringing home the program's second state championship with a 54-20 victory. Coach Rob Zimmerman tells me it's a win that's been a long time in the making for this group.

"It's been a goal of theirs since they were fourth graders really to win a state championship. It just means the world to these guys," Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman estimates between 10,000-11,000 neighbors from DeWitt made the drive to Detroit to support the Panthers. Back in DeWitt, hundreds joined the team Sunday night for a fireworks celebration.

"Just an incredible day, just a great experience. Something these boys are gonna remember forever," Zimmerman said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.