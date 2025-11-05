DeWitt food pantry sees 50% increase in demand as SNAP payments delayed

St. Jude Food Pantry in DeWitt is experiencing a significant increase in demand as some neighbors miss their November SNAP payments due to the federal government shutdown.

Food pantry volunteers report serving 61 families last month, up from their usual 40 families per month.

The increase comes as SNAP benefits are on hold during the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history.

Local churches have received more than $8,000 in donations over the past week to help meet the growing need.

The St. Jude Food Pantry in DeWitt is experiencing an unprecedented surge in demand as the effects of the federal government shutdown impact local families.

Bruce Miles, a long-time volunteer at the pantry, has witnessed the dramatic increase firsthand.

"Historically, we'd be at about 40 a month. Last month we were at 61 so it's certainly grown. There's more interest and more need in the community so we do our best to serve it," Miles said.

This more than 50% increase in families seeking assistance comes as some DeWitt neighbors have missed their November Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments. The funding for food stamps is currently on hold during what has become the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history.

"People are going to basically possibly be hungry and searching for other sources of food items," Miles said.

Despite these challenges, the DeWitt community is rallying to meet the growing need. Church officials report receiving more than $8,000 in donations over the past week.

"We certainly are expending more money to buy food and provide it. So that's a little bit of a challenge, but it's been well met by the church," Miles said.

For neighbors in need of assistance, the process is straightforward. Anyone seeking food from the pantry only needs to visit during operating hours and bring identification. Clinton Transit and other area bus systems are currently offering free rides to food pantries.

