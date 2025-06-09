DeWitt considers new ambulance service provider with cost-sharing agreement

DEWITT, Mich. — DeWitt city officials are considering a change in ambulance service providers that would require the city to contribute financially.

DeWitt's previous ambulance provider requested a subsidy due to rising costs.

The city is considering a four-year contract with Eaton Area EMS.

DeWitt would share costs with three neighboring townships based on population.

The DeWitt City Council will review a potential four-year contract with Eaton Area EMS to be the city's new ambulance service provider at tonight's meeting.

According to a DeWitt City Council document written by City Administrator Daniel Coss, the previous provider, Mercy Ambulance, was unable to cover its costs with a pay-for-service business model and requested a subsidy from the city.

"Dan is correct and that is factual and the [paramedic] shortage created that situation," Dennis Palmer, President and CEO of Mercy Ambulance, said in a statement.

The potential new contract would require the City of DeWitt to help fund the service. Under the proposed agreement, the city of DeWitt, along with DeWitt Township, Bath Township, and Olive Township, would split the cost of a new ambulance vehicle for Eaton EMS based on population.

DeWitt's share would be almost $10,000 per year throughout the four-year contract.

"The city can afford that out of our general fund dollars and not have to ask the taxpayers for any additional revenue to cover that expense," Coss said.

Despite the change in providers, ambulance response times are expected to remain the same for DeWitt residents.

The DeWitt Area Emergency Services Authority Board has already approved allowing the new ambulance service to operate out of the DeWitt Fire Station. If approved at tonight's meeting, the service agreement will take effect almost immediately.

