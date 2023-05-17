DeWitt community shares importance of 517 day

DEWITT, Mich. — On May 17 of every year, the communities in the 517 area code celebrate 517 Day. One of the northernmost areas happens to be DeWitt, so I took a trip into town to ask why 517 Day means so much.

"Well, it was my area code as a child, and then, I moved up to Houghton Lake. And now, my husband and I have come back down to the 517 to be near our grandchildren," said DeWitt resident Mary.

517 Day is not only a way for the community to celebrate the area but also for small businesses to recognize the great people in the community.

"We couldn't do it without the support of our community," said Ellie Sutherland from Sweetie-licious. "Our customers are everything, and we have customers that are here every day. And we know their names and their faces, and they're a part of this whole 517 community, so it's really all about them.”

Small businesses in DeWitt are bouncing back after the COVID-19 pandemic and say the 517 community has been supportive throughout.

"This community has been very supportive, especially during the pandemic and after the pandemic," said Tim Russell, one of four owners at Family Tree Cafe. "So we are very appreciative of the 517 area code, and I'm from this area myself, born in south Lansing. So yeah, we're very appreciative of all the support we get."

That community support is felt also by Nicolette Skerratt, who owns Twisted Craft Cocktails.

"I think it's important to be a part of the 517 community because of the community aspect," she said. "Everybody supports each other. The business I have was started by the community itself."

