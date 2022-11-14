DeWitt community honors its veterans

DEWITT, Mich. — Friday, Nov. 11, was Veterans Day, so FOX 47 News hit the streets of DeWitt to gather messages from the community and pie from Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe to give to their local veterans.

By the time the sign was dropped off Friday night, it was filled with handwritten thank you's. The veterans at the post appreciated the community's kindness.

"It's great to be honored," veteran Deacon Miller said. "For a long time, Vietnam, we weren't."

Auxiliary President Rebecca Rahn said they started the day at the post with a two-hour breakfast, followed by an honorary gun salute and a day of celebration.

"We had about 60 people here for breakfast this morning," Rahn said.

It was a day of recognition, but also a day of remembrance.

"We're here also to remember those that we've lost, and that we'll never forget," veteran Tom Sindel said.

Finally, it was a day of respect.

"It's great that we can put on something like this to show they're respected, they're appreciated," veteran Todd Burnett said. "We're lucky enough to be in a community where they support us and it's great. I love the post."

Happy Veterans Day, and thank you to all who have served.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook