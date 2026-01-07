DeWitt Charter Township police warn neighbors of cellphone delivery scam targeting iPhone buyers

DeWitt Charter Township police are alerting residents about a new scam involving cellphone deliveries after a neighbor lost their new iPhone to fraudsters.

According to a post on the township's Facebook page, a neighbor purchased a new iPhone from Xfinity that was delivered to their home. The next day, the resident received a call from someone claiming to be with Xfinity, saying the wrong phone was sent and that UPS would pick it up for replacement.

A woman in a van later arrived at the home claiming to be a UPS driver and took the phone. The promised replacement never arrived.

When the neighbor contacted Xfinity directly, the company said they had no record of the call or the return request.

Police are asking anyone with information about this scam to contact DeWitt Charter Township Police.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

