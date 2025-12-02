DeWitt businesses face challenges during holiday shopping season

It was a big weekend for small shops who kicked off the holiday shopping season in DeWitt.

DeWitt small business owners say the holiday rush brought customers out, but snow did have an impact. I spoke with Nicolette Skerratt, owner of Twisted Craft Cocktails, about how the weekend played out.

"Saturday was great. We had a huge turnout earlier in the morning. And a little bit later in the day, it started slowing down as the weather started," Skerratt said.

Skerratt hopes this momentum will carry through the holiday season - one that is coming at a pivotal time. Many area business owners continue to face challenges that are impacting the bottom line.

"I've talked to many other small business owners, and many of them are saying that sales are down at least 30% this year," Skerratt said.

Skerratt says rising costs and tariffs are putting financial pressure on her business and many others, making this holiday season even more crucial for small shops.

"To really continue to support them year-round… it's very detrimental to these businesses staying open," Skerratt said.

