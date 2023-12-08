DeWitt Biggby is putting in two major upgrades

The Dewitt Biggby on Schavey road has been open for 22 years and will be receiving some massive upgrades.

"It was very community based, and nothing of that has changed," said DeWitt Biggby Owner, Margo Rees.

22 years ago, Dewitt Biggby was founded and gave residents a place to call their second home. After owner Margo Rees' mom retired from the business, she took it over and started her own journey with the company. Fast forward to today, they are starting the process of updating the space. With one specific request that kept making it into conversation.

"People for years people have said, this should be a drive-thru, this should be a drive-thru, that would be so great if it was a drive-thru, and a lot of Biggby's were opening up drive-thru's at this point," said Rees.

After 3 long years of planning and waiting, the Dewitt Biggby drive-thru was approved. But because the business sits next to a school zone, traffic was a concern, and the initial plan to have the drive-thru on the buildings side presented problems during the approval process, so they compromised with the township.

"We just wanted to make it convenient for everyone, so we put it in the back parking lot," said Rees.

This layout takes up less space, and allows for more cars to fit into the drive thru lane. And while the drive-thru is the biggest addition,the indoor layout will be changed as well... allowing for more comfort and space indoors. However, Rees says this hopefully won't affect the company's hours.

"Our goal is to not shut down. Because we want to be able to serve my staff, and we want to be able to serve our customers. So we are doing it in phases," said Rees.

The phases consist of getting the drive through up and running, then shutting down the lobby to ensure both parts get done while keeping the coffee flowing.

The additions are on track to be finished sometime after the winter season and we will keep you updated on those specifics as we learn more.

