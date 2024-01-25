DESIGNING THE FUTURE: St. Johns residents share their thoughts on Fantasy Forest 2.0

St. Johns' 23-year-old Fantasy Forest Park is getting a massive overhaul

Wednesday, the City of St. Johns held an open house for kids and adults to voice their opinions on what the park should look like and incorporate

City Manager, Chad Gamble says that the public's opinion on the park is crucial to it's renovation

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in St. Johns where neighbors are getting to share their opinions on a big renovation for Fantasy Forest.

On Wednesday, the City of St. Johns held an open house for neighbors who wanted a say in the $1.2 million renovation for Fantasy Forest 2.0.

"Part of that design process is getting input from the community on what they would like this park to be. So we're inviting kids and adults alike on what they would like to see as part of our construction project next year," said Chad Gamble, City Manager of City of St. Johns.

Neighbors got to vote with stickers on items they liked, including theme, playground material, and equipment. Having community input is what Gamble says will make Forest 2.0 a success.

"This play structure that was built twenty plus years ago was transformational, and now Fantasy Forest 2.0 will be something that, again, we can give back to this next generation and have them bring their children and their grandchildren from all around the region to enjoy this little crown jewel in the City of St. Johns," said Gamble.

Last year, the city was awarded a Spark Grant for over $694,000 that will help to build a large part of the park. Community donations and other grants from the St. Johns Community Fund, St. Johns Kiwanis, and other organizations will help to fund the rest of the project. Fantasy Forest 2.0 is expected to be completed in August 2025.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook