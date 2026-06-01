Deer sightings increase in St. Johns area as fawn season arrives

Deer encounters are becoming a more common part of the drive for many motorists in the St. Johns area, and Michigan DNR experts say the timing is no coincidence.

Deer activity is increasing in the St. Johns area during late May and early June as fawn season begins.

Michigan DNR urges drivers to brake firmly, stay in their lane, and remain alert.

St. Johns resident William Marrison says his family has had multiple deer encounters, including a collision that dented his truck.

WATCH: Deer activity rises near St. Johns as fawn season begins

Deer activity rises near St. Johns as fawn season begins

Brent Rudolph with the Michigan DNR said late spring brings a notable uptick in deer activity that many drivers may not expect.

"Sometimes it's less well known that there can also be an increase in the spring right around this time, late May, early June," Rudolph said. "So one of the reasons we see a rise in May and June is fawns are born around that time."

St. Johns resident William Marrison says living north of town means regularly encountering deer on the road.

"We're on French Road and there are hundreds of deer up that way," Marrison said.

Marrison says the encounters can happen fast and without warning.

"I've had many of times when I've had to slam on my breaks and dodge them," Marrison said.

He says a deer ran into the side of his truck in DeWitt, denting the rear door. His wife also hit a deer earlier this month.

Marrison says drivers unfamiliar with the area often underestimate the risk.

"We can tell who's not from up there when they're driving down the road because everybody's blazing down the road, just isn't aware of how many deer and the chances that they're gonna have somebody jump in front of them," Marrison said.

Experts say drivers should stay especially alert during early morning and evening hours. Rudolph says if a deer appears in the road, the priority is maintaining control.

"Maintain control of your vehicle, keep your wits about you and make sure you stay within your lane," Rudolph said.

Rudolph says drivers should brake firmly and come to a stop if possible. In areas known for heavy deer traffic, slowing down can make all the difference.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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