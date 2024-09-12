DEBATING THE DEBATE: Party officials reflect on Tuesday night's showdown

Tuesday night, Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris met and debated on stage for the very first time.

As many watched the debate, they were left with mixed feelings.

Video shows how party officials are feeling after watching the debate and their thoughts going forward.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The debate, before and after… I’m your Clinton County neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg. I’m following up with both sides in the race for the White House.

"It was pretty much what I expected," said Steve Willis, Chair of the Clinton County Republican Party.

"I think last night gave us all the answers we needed," said Matthew Boak, Vice Chair of the Clinton County Democratic Party

Tuesday night’s debate brought former President Trump and Vice President Harris together for the very first time. A highly anticipated moment in our neighborhoods. You may remember I met with local party leaders ahead of the debate to hear their expectations. Now, those same officials are sharing their opinions.

"It seemed that much was structured in terms of how the whole thing went about. I don't think it was fair in any way," said Willis.

Clinton County Republican Party Chair Steve Willis had issues with how the moderators treated the candidates.

"It appears they did their research into things Trump was going to say, and they went after him, saying 'That's not true, that's not true, that's not true,'" said Willis.

On the other side, Vice Chair of the Democratic Party Matthew Boak hopes the debate can have an impact on our critical state.

"There very possibly could be independent voters who watched that debate and are maybe holding out, saying, 'You know, I really don't know.' It could be a voter who has been voting Republican their entire life and maybe they're sick and tired of where things have been going. I think for someone like that, this debate could have been the deciding factor," said Boak.

WATCH: SHOULD THERE BE ANOTHER DEBATE? BOTH SIDES ANSWER.

Party officials answer the question: "Should there be another debate?"

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook