Crucial step that city of St. Johns reminds neighbors as winter nears

As winter nears, the City of St. Johns is reminding neighbors to clear fire hydrants of snow

Property owners with a hydrant on the property are responsible in making sure all ice and snow is cleared

The city also asks neighbors to keep slush and snow off the street and street corners

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg. It's been an unusually warm start to winter, but the City of St. John's is reminding our neighbors of one crucial task once the snow starts to fall.

St. John's firefighters are asking residents to be cautious about where they're clearing snow. They emphasize that keeping any snow or ice near a fire hydrant can be potentially dangerous to a future response. It's important to note that residents are responsible for ensuring hydrants are clear of snow and ice.

The city also advises against moving snow, ice, or slush to the street or shoulder of the road. Doing so creates hazardous conditions that can effect traffic. Moreover, this action violates Michigan Statute, which could result in a citation. The specific amount of the citation is determined by the city authorities.

